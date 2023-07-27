Bridging worlds beyond borders with radio waves

In an era dominated by advanced technology and instant communication, there exists a hidden realm of connection, where one can reach out to people across the globe, no matter the distance or obstacles that lie in between.

Every day, ham radio operators venture into the unknown using old radios to explore distant frequencies. They employ transceivers, which combine both transmission and reception in a single device. By carefully setting up antenna connections, they optimise reception and transmission. Once ham radio operators find a frequency, they engage in two-way communication.

Ham operators listen for incoming signals on the frequency they are tuned to, and if they wish to communicate with others, they transmit their own signals using Morse code or voice.

But it is not just a hobby. Ham radio can be a lifeline during emergencies when traditional communication falters.

Enthusiastic operators

One may wonder who can venture into this extraordinary domain. The answer is simple: anyone! Age knows no bounds when it comes to ham radio; a 12-year-old or a seasoned veteran can obtain the necessary license issued by the Department of Telecommunication to become an authorised ham operator.

Ramachandra Bhat Koodur, known as VU2RCT, is an electrical engineer who brought an exceptional ham radio station to Kavoor. His setup includes a high-performing Yagi antenna mounted on a 90 ft-tall tower. The engineer is driven by a passion for learning, exploration and disaster management.

He initially pursued amateur radio as a hobby over 30 years ago. Over the years, Bhat diligently upgraded his station, realising a long-cherished dream of possessing a top-notch receiver, transmitter, and antenna system.

Notably, in addition to the high-frequency antenna, Koodur's ham radio setup includes a sophisticated transceiver. Through his active engagement in ham operations, he has successfully connected with radio enthusiasts from more than 230 countries.

“While photography can start as a passion and turn into a profession, ham radio remains purely a part-time hobby and cannot be pursued as a career,” says Koodur.

However, he adds that amateur radio provides an excellent opportunity to grasp the fundamentals of electronics through self-directed learning. “Apart from engaging in conversations, amateur radio enthusiasts can participate in activities such as installing antennas and undertaking other electronics-related tasks,” he says.

As a ham radio operator, you become a crucial link between isolated communities during emergencies. The role extends beyond a transmitter. During Cyclone Amphan in May 2020, in the Sundarbans, West Bengal, amateur radio operators played a pivotal role by providing crucial communication support amidst widespread devastation that disrupted conventional networks. Similarly, in August 2019, during severe floods in North Karnataka, including Belagavi, ham radio operators from the Ham Radio Club of Belagavi set up temporary stations to restore communication. Their efforts facilitated rapid response, relief coordination, and cultural exchange, exemplifying the impact of this hobby.

The next generation

Radiating nostalgia and vintage charm, ham radio is no longer confined to older generations. For instance, take Hanna Fathima, a 23-year-old ham radio operator Moodabidri. She says that many young people lack interest in ham radio. “Even among those who passed the ham radio exams, involvement remains low, due to a predominant focus on social media,” she adds.

She draws inspiration from her father, Abdul Majeed (call sign VU2QDX), and her involvement with the Mangalore Amateur Radio Club (MARC). Attending numerous events organised by MARC motivated her to pursue a ham radio license. Now, Hanna actively participates in the Karavali Evening Net and Karavali Morning Net, connecting with a diverse community. These nets serve as platforms to discuss scale ratings, weather conditions and technical experimentation, fostering engaging conversations centred around technical aspects.

Ham radio fest

An annual radio fest, titled ‘Hamfest’ is held in different cities in India each year. In 2022, the event was held in Mysuru. Four years earlier, it was held in Bengaluru. The event aims to educate the younger generation about the wonders of ham radio. Through interactive workshops and expert-led sessions, participants gain insights into the fun experiences ham radio offers.

The upcoming ham radio fest will be conducted in the month of November, in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Licensing

Ham radio exams are conducted by the Department of Telecommunication, once every three months. The exams have two license categories: general and restricted grades.

“We need a license because it ensures that operators have the necessary knowledge and skills to use the radio frequencies responsibly and efficiently,” says Koodur. Licensing helps maintain order and prevent interference with other radio services, he adds, just like a driver's license ensures that individuals are competent and aware of traffic rules to safely operate a vehicle.