Koppal’s lakes come to life

Fifty-eight-year-old Ramesh Meti, a farmer, turns to his right for a glimpse of the lake at Ginigera village on his way to Koppal town, and heaves a sigh of relief.

Meti, who lives in Guladalli village, about five kilometres away from Ginigera, gave up farming five years ago to take up a menial job at a local industrial unit due to water scarcity in his village.

For someone like Meti, who grew up using the water from the Ginigera lake for farming, witnessing the lake’s restoration was a dream come true. And now, volunteers, community leaders, earth moving machines and trucks are engaged in reviving the lake, allowing him to resume doing what he loves most — working in the field.

Meti is not alone — there are hundreds of other farmers in the community, who turn towards Ginigera lake with renewed hope.

The work began a couple of months ago in January, when Gavisiddeshwara Swami of Gavimath, Koppal, announced that the Mutt along with the community would revive the lake in Ginigera, about 12 kilometres away from Koppal.

The lake, about 285 acres in size with a perimeter of 6 kilometres, is managed by the Minor Irrigation Department. About two decades ago, it met the water requirements of around 20 villages in the region.

Over the years, it became a victim of rapid urbanisation, erratic weather patterns, deforestation and encroachment. The aquatic life was mostly wiped out. The lake’s gradual death had its cascading effects on other minor water bodies.

First step

To begin with, a group of key functionaries was formed and each member was assigned a task. The works were launched on February 21.

Various communities, activists and organisations were roped in. The key factors for successful completion were voluntary labour, donations and various services.

Eighty per cent of the restoration work was complete in just two months. A 50-feet wide bund on the lake perimeter has come up. Works for creation of walking paths, fencing of perimeter, installation of benches on the bund and poles for solar light facility are under progress. A theme park with an open theatre, plantation of trees across the bund and an island for birds have been planned.

The State government and the Zilla Panchayat have recently released Rs three crore each for the remaining works.

“Our works demonstrate how collective efforts for a cause through persistence and dedication can make a huge difference in solving water issues in a water-starved region. This has set an example for inclusive rejuvenation projects,” explains Kariyappa, a lake restoration committee member.

Revival projects

The Mutt, with community participation, cleaned up Hirehalla, a 21-kilometre tributary of Tungabhadra river in 2019. The construction of barrage-cum-bridges and planting two lakh saplings on both sides are underway. This will irrigate about 20,000 acres of dry land and end water woes in 30 villages.

The 327-acre Nidashesi lake, one of the largest in North Karnataka, about three kilometres away from Kushtagi town, was revived in 2020. It is now set to irrigate over 2,150 acres, besides providing water in the surrounding 30 villages and fulfilling the requirement of over one lakh people in Kushtagi town and the neighbourhood.

The same model was adopted for the revival of an 80-acre lake at Kallubhavi, in Yelburga taluk in 2019 benefiting 15 surrounding villages; a 60-acre dead lake at Irakallgada, about 16 kilometres away from Koppal, benefiting 10 villages.

“The pontiff led volunteers to construct half a kilometre canal to divert water from hills and cleaned the two kilometre natural canal feeding water to 65 acre lake at Indaragi village, about 25 kilometres away from Koppal in 2019, benefiting five villages,” points out local leader Bhojapa Kumbar.

The Mutt also launched a project to revive a 60-acre lake at Hosahalli near Koppal town benefiting 10 villages and irrigating 500 acres in March this year.

“These projects are all set to ensure water for drinking, irrigation and other purposes to over 4 lakh people of 90 villages and irrigate over 30,000 acres of land in the drought-hit dry region,” Sanjay Kotabal, a trustee of

Gavimath’s trust, says.

“These efforts, which have been taken up in participation with local people, particularly farmers, have been solving the long-term water scarcity and improving the situation of farmers. These groundwater recharge mechanisms have ensured the availability of water even in summer,” adds Kumbar.

“Many people have engaged in restoring indigenous water supply mechanisms by harnessing tanks. Being the natural habitat, migratory birds are now returning to the water at Kallubhavi,” says Ramappa Patil from Yelburga.