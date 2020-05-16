Of jobs lost and gained 

Radhika (name changed), a rehabilitated sex worker, who did odd jobs, landed in difficulty due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She stayed at home in Hassan but with no work, she found it difficult to even get food.

Not just Radhika, almost 300 rehabilitated but vulnerable sex workers in eight taluks of Hassan district, who worked as vegetable vendors, shop-keepers, tender coconut sellers, were in the same boat. They had to feed their children, pay house rent and buy essentials.

That's when writer and social activist Rupa Hassan and other like-minded people came to their rescue. Rupa began exploring employment options that could last beyond the lockdown.

First, the group ensured food for the distressed women. Through district administration, food kits were distributed. Then, the group engaged these women in making phenyl, which is commonly used as a disinfectant.

"Some of these women, who had formed a registered group named Yeshaswini Mahila Shreyoabhivrudhi Seva Sansthe in 2011, were trained in phenyl-making by a recognised institute a few years back. But with limited knowledge of marketing techniques, they had not marketed their products well and couldn't sell them which resulted in a loss. We thought of rejuvenating this income-generation activity by helping them build a supply network,” Rupa said.

However, this time, the women had no money to invest in the business. Rupa, along with like-minded people Savitri, Gururaj Hebbar and Venkategowda of Hassan, Hemalata of Mandya and S Usha of Shivamogga pooled in money to help them start their business. This allowed some women to form smaller groups in each taluk in Hassan district and prepare phenyl under the brand name Prerana Products.

Rupa helped them in pricing the product and approached the district administration, zilla panchayat, government departments including the Health Department, private hospitals and other institutions for support.

Responding to this, Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO B A Paramesh officially launched the product and even assured to buy it. Organisations like the Red Cross Society too showed interest in purchasing the product. "These women were struggling to make ends meet and we felt that we could do our bit by buying their product. Also, it is our social obligation to promote such locally-made products which are cost-effective," said Hassan Red Cross Society Chairman H P Mohan.

“Most of us (former female sex workers) are illiterate and face stigma and discrimination even today. We were forced into sex work and after rehabilitation, we engaged in other jobs to lead a respectable and independent life. We have been playing a role in controlling AIDS across the State for the last 15 years. Covid-19 affected our income. Thanks to Rupa madam and her team, we can sustain ourselves now. They reinstated our faith in humanity,” said Radhika.

On April 21, DH carried 65-year-old Ratnamma’s predicament in Hubballi: lockdown had clamped her vegetable sales. She tended to four grandchildren, an alcoholic son, and a niece.

Soon, Suresh Itnal, Commissioner of HDMC, issued Petty Vendors Temporary Pass to her son Phakkirappa on April 24 so they could resume selling vegetables. Donations worth Rs 3,500 were made by people from Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru. Social activist Sadanand Danganavar promised to

donate a pulling cart, worth Rs 16,000, to her. Another Hubballi resident assured one month’s grocery to her family.

But Ratnamma’s appeal is for people to help her affected neighbouring families, too, a move that will give them two meals a day, at least, during lockdown.

Elderly couple offers help to relief worker

On April 20, DH featured the service of Deepak R, a 31-year-old snack vendor, who was distributing grocery and food packets to the most vulnerable sections of society in Bengaluru, from the first day of the lockdown.

People read the story and wanted to help him. Among the many donations made was one by an elderly couple. Dr Mahadevappa, 83, supported him with

Rs 10,000, drawn from his savings, and Dr Sulochana, 79, handed over

Rs 10,500.

Reader's response

Selfless gesture

This refers to Shanta Narona’s story of #SpreadKindness published in DH on April 25.

Shanta Narona, whose movement is hampered by a disability, is engaged in stitching facial masks for the needy. So far, he has distributed nearly 4,000 masks free of cost and has spent Rs 30,000 from his pocket.

When I contacted him on April 27 to convey my appreciation for his work, I was in for a surprise.

He wasn’t ready to accept my compliments, let alone my offer to contribute, saying he is only giving back to the society the kindness he got from it after an accident that disabled him for life. My efforts to persuade him to accept my donation failed.

I deeply appreciate Shanta and his wife

who are doing their bit to the society in these hard times, without any expectations from anyone.

May his tribe prosper!

P Ranga Raj, Mangaluru