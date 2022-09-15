Remembering Hyderabad-Karnataka

"It is an ethnic genocide. I begin to shiver when I recall the tragedy that faced our village," says Maharudrappa Dongagapure from Gorta B village in Basavakalyan taluk, Bidar district as the liberation of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region enters its 75th year on September 17.

The tragedy at Gorta B is just one among the many inflicted on the people by 'Razakars', a paramilitary wing founded by Qasim Razvi, an advocate from Maharashtra. Razvi became close to the Nizam after he shifted to Hyderabad.

As he recounts the tragedy, Dongagapure's eyes well up.

"About 200 Razakars raided the village on May 9, 1948. Close to 800 freedom fighters had gathered at the residence of Mahadappa Dumane. The Razakars dragged out men and women from every house and brutally murdered them. Women were sexually assaulted and then killed. Some escaped. I was one of them," Dongagapure says.

According to a team of advocates led by K M Munshi, over 200 people were killed in the incident. The village suffered losses worth Rs 70 lakh.

Mahesh Ballari, a teacher and writer, narrates an equally tragic incident at Kavalur in Koppal district. "The Razakars attacked Kavalur, intending to catch Balanagouda, a freedom fighter. They opened fire at a wedding venue," Ballari narrates. They also abducted three villagers, and later killed them. Nearly 80 women were sexually assaulted.

Kishan Rao, a freedom fighter from Yadgir district, drew the wrath of the Razakars as he hoisted the tricolour in 1947. He fled to Tumakuru, but the Razakars killed his four family members. Seven others, who went to their rescue, were also murdered.

"Almost every village in the three districts repeatedly witnessed the barbaric campaign of Razakars," points out Ballari.

A few prominent leaders who fought against the Razakars include V P Devulgaonkar, Vidyadhar Guruji Chennabasappa Kulageri and Rao Veerabhadrappa Patil. They went underground, sold their wealth and sacrificed family life for the liberation.

The freedom fighters had set up over 34 camps in border areas to take on the Razakars. They encouraged people to revolt against the Nizam rule.

The first Nizam, Meer Quamaruddin Ali Khan had founded the Asaf Jahi dynasty in 1724. Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last Nizam. In the wee hours of September 13, 1948, four teams of the Indian military entered Hyderabad from all directions to execute Operation Polo. Four days later, the Nizam surrendered, ending the 224-year Nizam rule.

Present scenario

Many deplore that martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled even after 74 years in the H-K region (now known as Kalyana Karnataka). "Funds under the Article 371-J are not utilised properly. Migration to cities continues. Some are constructing a narrative to fuel hatred against one community for the mistakes committed eight decades ago," Rahamath Tarikere, a writer, says.

"I don't see any reason to be happy on liberation day," explains H-K Horata Samiti vice president Dr Razak Ustad.

"About 46% of the state's vacancies in the education sector lie in the region. Some villages are yet to see bus service. There is just one primary health centre for over 35,000 persons. There is no maternity hospital for up to 24 kms," he says.

Gorta B village residents feel that the sacrifice of Dumane is being ignored. A memorial came up at the village to commemorate the martyrdom of the villagers. During his visit a year ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised to develop the memorial, but there is hardly any progress, they point out. Barring the hoisting of the tricolour on September 17, the government neglects the memorial.