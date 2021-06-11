This social entrepreneur has been offering a lifeline for women in rural Kalaburagi

Around six months ago, 22-year-old Sarita (name changed) from Kalaburagi was forced to spend all her time cooking, cleaning and in other household chores. Married for three years, her husband’s family did not allow her to step out of the house all alone or interact with neighbours fearing she could transgress the societal stereotypes and traditions. With not a single rupee in her pocket, Sarita who had studied up to II PUC hardly had any courage to speak for herself and silently wept over her lost independence.

Raksha Raghavendra from Aland wanted a job desperately to use her time productively and have a better living for her family in Kalaburagi but getting a job was difficult for her as she had dropped out of school after the seventh grade and did not possess any professional skill.

The pandemic made their situations worse as incomes were affected.

Skill development

But thanks to the conscious efforts of social entrepreneur Divyarani Kulkarni, Lata, Raksha and 15 other women are now earning up to Rs 10,000 every month and also gaining confidence to face the world.

Sitting in front of a computer and handling calls for Reshamandi, an agritech start-up that is digitising India’s silk supply chain, these women work in a call centre set up by Divyashraya Foundation, a not-for-profit outfit led by Divyarani in Kalaburagi.

“We set up Magis Valour Pvt Ltd, an all-women call centre, during the pandemic in June last year and the toughest challenge was identifying women in need and training them. I had to argue with their families to allow women to work and lead a dignified life,” said Divyarani.

Involving SHGs

Divyarani has also roped in around 250 women from self-help groups in villages around Kalaburagi to stitch masks and gloves since the Covid outbreak. Until now, Nisarga Women Organisation For Rural Development, another NGO led by her, has sold around two lakh masks. In this way, she has made sure that the families of these women do not suffer hunger.

Divyarani, 26, is a BSc graduate. Born and brought up in Kalaburagi, she was involved in women empowerment activities while in college. After graduation, she worked with an event management company in Bengaluru where she learnt organising programmes and also came in contact with some social entrepreneurs. This inspired her to work for the welfare of rural women and prompted her return to Kalaburagi.

Back home, she began travelling to villages and Banjara tandas near Kalaburagi talking to a diverse section of women to understand their problems. She also started participating in socially relevant activities organised by NGOs. Though some of her relatives asked her to continue her job and give up these activities, Divyarani convinced her parents who run a grocery store to support her endeavour. Then, she surrounded herself with peers and mentors who started guiding her.

During these tours, she realised that there were several women who had aspirations and dreams to lead a life of financial and social independence but were bound by society and familial issues. Eventually, she joined Nisarga, an NGO, bringing new life into it.

“During lockdown last year, many families lost jobs and so, I engaged women in mask-making. Each mask fetched them Rs 5 and in a week, they had around Rs 5,000 in their hands and smiles on their faces. I also set up the call centre to help rural and semi-urban women,” recalls Divyarani who keeps planning some or other income-generating activities for women.

Food to the needy

As the second wave unfolded new devastation, Divyarani along with some of her friends pooled money and distributed grocery kits to the needy. Without expecting funds from corporates or the government, she has also been providing cooked food to around 40 Covid patients in isolation and the needy every day. Her mother cooks the food and she delivers it to the patients personally.

“My father is an electrician and was out of work due to Covid. I completed my MTech but failed to get a job due to lack of mobility and professional network. Our financial constraints forced my brother to write exams on an empty stomach. A friend of mine brought this to Divyarani's notice and she rushed to our place with groceries which helped us swim through those days,” says Chandra (name changed) hailing Divyarani as a silver lining in her life.

Divyarani can be contacted on 8431829881.