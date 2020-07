The 2020 edition of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament was on Friday cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone as topmost priority, we have decided to cancel this year's Hero Indian Open," Indian Golf Union chairman Devang Shah told PTI.

The Hero Indian Open was earlier postponed from March to later in the year in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.