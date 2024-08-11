Olympics 2024 | A different ball game: India at the Paris Games

Enabling pathways

Indian sport — our teenager — is growing up. You can see that in Manu Bhaker’s confident smile, in Lakshya Sen’s brilliance, in Neeraj’s focus, in Aman Sehrawat's determination, in the intensity and hard work with which all of our athletes approached the Olympics. Yet, Manu feels the need to remind us not to get upset with her if she does not win a third medal and Neeraj is seen as having lost gold.

Are we a sporting nation? Can we be one? In reality, we are and will be the nation that all of us want us to be. And what we want to be depends on how we think about, talk about and act around our sport.

How can we avoid the tempting trap of judging our national and personal self-worth by our position on the final medal table? What opportunities do we create for our young and not-so-young to sample sport, train and excel, or simply to live active lives?

Medals are outcomes of systems that not only pursue them, but also have enabling pathways for the athlete to play, grow, learn, progress, compete, excel and thrive. Building those pathways is not just an opportunity — it is a national imperative.

How can we ensure that our broken ladders are fixed so that talent, wherever it lands — and history tells us that it lands quite indiscriminately — has a shot at making it all the way? These are the levers of sporting success that we must continue to build every day.

It is often darkest before dawn. What Indian sport now needs most from us is our care, attention, encouragement and love. There is a unique beauty in seeing a teenager grow up. With support, they become resilient, confident and ready to lead. And in those moments when our athletes’ tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection, our country will awake.

(Nandan Kamath is a Bengaluru-based lawyer. He is managing trustee of GoSports Foundation and co-founder of Sports and Society Accelerator)