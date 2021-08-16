AFI head's post on Chopra's training expense draws flak

AFI chief’s tweet on expsenses on Neeraj Chopra's training draws flak

Adille Sumariwalla tweeted that Rs 7 crore was spent on Neeraj Chopra's training for the Olympics - giving a breakdown of where it was spent

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 16 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 17:29 ist
AFI PPresident Adille Sumariwalla. Credit: Twitter/ @Adille1

Did you know that Rs 7 crore was spent on Neeraj Chopra's training for the Olympics?

This includes 450 days of foreign training, appointing a foreign coach, 1167 days at national coaching camp in NIS, Patiala and 177 javelins including a javelin throw machine for Rs 74.28 lakh.

Does this information trigger you? Because it did trigger Twitterati. Their reason: Such information needn't be disclosed especially if the Sports authorities are not disclosing how much was spent on those who did not manage to secure the medal.

But where is this coming from? A tweet by the President of Athletics Federation of India, which claimed that Rs 7 crore was spent on Chopra: "Today we have achieved so much purely because of a successful partnership of @afiindia with @Media_SAI," AFI PPresident Adille Sumariwalla tweeted.

In response to this, one user said: “These things are not meant to be disclosed on public platform …. Government has done its Job and nothing else … That’s it" to which Sumariwalla responded saying, "It’s public money, tax payers money. It is on Govt Website... Why should we hide ?"

Another user wrote asking for an explanation to Vinesh Phogat saying that she was being treated like a dead thing. While the federation hailed winners, it has not said anything on Phogat's statement about her loss at Olympics.

Meanwhile, a Dronacharya awardee coach told The Indian Express, “This is not good. Why is he not disclosing the expenses of non-medallists and other participants?”

One user said "Man that was not to be disclosed! Now everyone in the world would see what happens in here. Maximum a crore or may be even less than that would have been spent on Neeraj by the government, that too after he set the junior record and won gold in Commonwealth"

"The support is appreciated but the credit should go to the athlete.," said another user.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sports
Olympics
Sports News
Neeraj Chopra
Athletics Federation of India

What's Brewing

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

 