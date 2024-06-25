Age is but a number for Euro 2024's oldest volunteer

Leipzig: Luka Modric is the tournament's oldest goalscorer and Cristiano Ronaldo has now played at six European Championships but neither can get even close to Euro 2024's oldest volunteer.

With a foam finger on his hand and a smile on his face, 89-year-old Reiner Spankuch helps guide football fans from all over Europe to their seats at Leipzig Stadium.

"I started volunteering in 2006, at the World Cup in Leipzig," Spankuch told Reuters.