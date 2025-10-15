<p>Ahmedabad was on Wednesday (October 15) recommended as the proposed host of the 2030 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/commonwealth-games">Commonwealth Games (CWG) </a>by Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board and a final decision will be taken on November 26 at the body's General Assembly.</p><p>Ahmedabad and the Nigerian capital Abuja had submitted their proposals to host the 2030 edition of CWG.</p><p>The recommendation by Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board follows an evaluation process of candidate cities. </p><p>The Board also said it would continue working with Nigeria to help realise its ambition of hosting future Games, including potential consideration for 2034.</p>.Commonwealth Games: India presents proposal to host 2030 edition in Ahmedabad.<p>"The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has confirmed that it will recommend Ahmedabad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," a press release from Commonwealth Sport said.</p><p>"Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat, will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November," it added.</p><p>Home Minister Amit Shah, who hails from the state, called it a 'day of immense pride and joy for India' in a post on X. </p>.<p>It may be recalled that an Indian delegation led by Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha had presented a formal proposal for hosting the 2030 CWG in Ahmedabad on September 24.</p><p>India, which first hosted the Games in Delhi in 2010, pledged an event reflecting the Commonwealth's diversity and scale.</p><p>The 2030 Games are set to commemorate 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies/CWG Media)</p>