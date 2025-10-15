Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Ahmedabad recommended as 2030 Commonwealth Games host, final decision on Nov 26

India, which first hosted the Games in Delhi in 2010, pledged an event reflecting the Commonwealth's diversity and scale.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 14:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 14:12 IST
India NewsSports NewsAhmedabadCommonwealth GamesCWG

Follow us on :

Follow Us