Olympics 2024 | Jyothi Yarraji not overawed by Games

“She’s trained phenomenally well. She missed a bit of work because of injury, so we don’t have much time to do the stuff we wanted to. It’s not ideal but sometimes it’s good also that we don’t over train. The confidence she has gained from that injury is brilliant. I feel she’s a better athlete now than before the injury,” said Hillier. “The only day she didn’t train was the day after she got injured. After that she was straight in the gym, basically strengthening her upper body. She did a lot of other training as well, like improving her postures. She couldn’t do hurdle training but she saw the injury as an opportunity to train for other things. This injury has been a very positive thing. Her mindset during the injury has been brilliant.”