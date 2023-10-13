National Open Athletics Championships 2023: Services, Railways dominate proceedings

Sathvik Bharadwaj, , DHNS
Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu's David P clinched gold in the men's long jump final with a 7.78m effort, while Madhya Pradesh's Aditya Singh narrowly bested Karnataka's Arya S to silver on day three of the 62nd National Open Athletics Championships 2023 held here on Friday.
There was a controversial finish to the men's 5000m final. As many as six leading runners considerably slowed down in outlandish fashion while nearing the finish line. It looked as though none of the leaders wanted to finish on the podium in the race, which was eventually won by Gujarat's Murli Gavit.
Gavit managed to pip Services duo Gaurav Mathur and Sachelal Patel in the final stretch. Railways' Ankita comfortably won the corresponding women's event.
Services secured a 1-2 finish in the men's hammer throw with Taranveer Bains and Niraj Kumar out-scoring Haryana's Ajay Kumar. Bharathi Viswanathan also added to the Services' tally with gold in the men's high jump.
Railways dominated proceedings in the women's pole vault, Pavithra Venkatesh and Baranica Elangovan securing gold and silver respectively.
Mariya Jaison won bronze, while Karnataka duo Sindhushree G and Nisha Banu Abdulla narrowly missed out on a medal.
Services' 4x400m men's relay team put in a commanding performance to win gold, and Railways's women 4x400m quartet took home the yellow metal.
Results (Only finals): Men: 5000m: Murli Gavit (Gujarat, 14:08.49) 1; Gaurav Mathur (SSCB, 14:08.54) 2; Sachelal Patel (SSCB, 14:08.56) 3; 4x400m relay: SSCB (3:08.08) 1; Tamil Nadu (3:09.09) 2; Rajasthan (3:09.85) 3; Long jump: David P (Tamil Nadu, 7.78m) 1; Aditya Singh (Madhya Pradesh, 7.73m) 2; Arya S (Karnataka, 7.65m) 3; High jump: Bharathi Viswanathan (SSCB, 2.18m) 1; Gurjeet Singh (Police Sports Control, 2.15m) 2; Kausthuba Jaiswal (ONGC, 2.10m) 3; Hammer throw: Taranveer Bains (SSCB, 66.41m) 1; Niraj Kumar (SSCB, 66.39m) 2; Ajay Kumar (Haryana, 65.63m) 3; Shot put: Sahib Singh (ONGC, 18.96m) 1; Parth Lakra (Delhi, 18.18m) 2; Abhilash Saxena (Railways, 17.95m) 3.
Women: 5000m: Ankita (Railways, 16:10.05) 1; Seema (Himachal Pradesh, 16:12.25) 2; Drashtiben Chaudhri (Gujarat, 16:15.35) 3; 4x400m relay: Railways (3:37.82) 1; Punjab (3:39.43) 2; Haryana (3:46.50) 3; Pole vault: Pavithra Venkatesh (Railways, 4.05m) 1; Baranica Elangovan (Railways, 4m) 2; Mariya Jaison (Kerala, 3.80m) 3; Triple jump: Mallala Anusha (Andhra Pradesh, 13.40m) 1; Bhairabi Roy (Railways, 13.27m) 2; Sharvari Parulekar (Maharashtra, 13.09m) 3; Discus throw: Nidhi (Railways, 52.86m) 1; Neetika Verma (Uttar Pradesh, 51.21m) 2; Sandeep Kumari (Railways, 50.10m) 3.