Au Revoir, King of Clay: Rafael Nadal bows out of French Open in opener against Alexander Zverev

According to many sports enthusiasts, if there has to be one feat that is the hardest to achieve in the world of sports, it is to beat Rafael Nadal on clay, especially at Roland Garros. He made the Parisian clay his stomping ground, winning a staggering 14 French Open titles in his illustrious career.
After sustaining a series of career-altering injuries, it has been heavily speculated that this might be the King of Clay's last appearance in Paris. Much to the heartbreak of millions of tennis fans, Rafael Nadal was ousted from the first round of French Open 2024, in what could very well be the legend's final match at Court Phillipe Chatrier. Fourth seeded Alexander Zverev beat the 22-time grand slam champion in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
The world will be eagerly looking forward to an official announcement from Nadal regarding his competitive tennis career.
Zverev became only the third player to get the better of the Spanish legend at Roland Garros, joining Robin Soderling (beat Nadal in 2009), and Novak Djokovic (beat Nadal in 2015 and 2021). Nadal's first-round loss to Zverev marked his earliest exit from the French Open.
Nadal's win-loss record at Roland Garros is astonishing to say the least, with 112 wins and just 4 losses in 19 appearances. A number of participants from this year's draw including long-time rival Novak Djokovic, next-gen superstar Carlos Alcaraz, and women's world number one Iga Swiatek were in attendance at Court Phillipe Chatrier today to witness Rafa Nadal in action at his fortress - perhaps for one last time. If this indeed was his final match at Roland Garros, the 14-time French Open champion surely leaves behind an unmatchable legacy, and tons of memories for fans to cherish.
Published 27 May 2024, 16:37 IST