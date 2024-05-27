Au Revoir, King of Clay: Rafael Nadal bows out of French Open in opener against Alexander Zverev

According to many sports enthusiasts, if there has to be one feat that is the hardest to achieve in the world of sports, it is to beat Rafael Nadal on clay, especially at Roland Garros. He made the Parisian clay his stomping ground, winning a staggering 14 French Open titles in his illustrious career.

After sustaining a series of career-altering injuries, it has been heavily speculated that this might be the King of Clay's last appearance in Paris. Much to the heartbreak of millions of tennis fans, Rafael Nadal was ousted from the first round of French Open 2024, in what could very well be the legend's final match at Court Phillipe Chatrier. Fourth seeded Alexander Zverev beat the 22-time grand slam champion in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.