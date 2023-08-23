Badminton World Championships: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri pairs enter round 3

After 4-4 scoreline in the second game, Satwik and Chirag again moved ahead with their superior play. The duo entered the interval with a six-point cushion following a fast net exchange and a smash from Satwik. Choo and Lim tried to put pressure on the Indians but they lacked the wherewithal to trouble Satwik and Chirag, who soon grabbed 11 match points with a precise return from the Mumbaikar.