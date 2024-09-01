Paralympics 2024: Manisha sets up semifinal duel with Thulasimathi to assure India another medal; Palak, Mandeep bow out

Paris: India were assured of a second medal in badminton with Manisha Ramadass setting up a women's singles SU5 semifinals duel with compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan at the Paris Paralympics here on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Manisha, who was born with Erb's palsy which affected her right arm, had no trouble in dispatching Japan's Mamiko Toyoda 21- 13, 21-16 in the quarterfinals.

Erb's palsy is a nerve disorder in the shoulder and arm that results in weakness or loss of muscle function.

The second seeded Indian left-hander needed 30 minutes to down her unseeded rival.

In the last four, Manisha will meet top seed Thulasimathi, who had defeated Portugal's Beatriz Monteiro in group A on Saturday.

In SU5 category, the players have impairment of the upper limbs. The impairment could be on the playing or non-playing hand.

On Saturday, Sukant Kadam earned the right to take on compatriot Suhas Yathiraj in SL4 semifinals to assure the country its first medal in badminton from this edition of the Games.

However, Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli were eliminated following contrasting defeats in their respective quarterfinals here on Sunday.