Prannoy to spearhead Indian challenge in Australia Open badminton

In women's singles, eighth seed Aakarshi Kashyap will lead the Indian charge. She will play Ukraine's Polina Buhrova in the opening round.

Ashmita Chaliha will play Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo, Anupama Upadhyaya will lock horns with Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, Samiya Imad Farooqui has a tough opponent in top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while Keyura Mopati and Malvika Bansod will feature in an all-Indian contest.