Ballari labourer’s son basking in limelight

The good thing about franchise leagues, especially for the lesser-known sports, is that the spotlight is on the players who otherwise remain unknown or faceless.

Recently, yet another indigenous sport joined the trend of starting a pro league - the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK).

It may not have garnered the kind of attention some of the bigger leagues enjoy in the country, but for the participants - most of whom come from the hinterland - to have their families and friends watch them live in action on prime time television is an experience not many thought was possible not too long ago.

While the addition of new viewers is a bonus, being part of a professionally managed tournament -- with fixed schedule, cash incentives, social media engagement and colourful playing arenas -- brings in a sense of importance among the players.

For Karnataka’s Mohammed Taseen, son of a daily wage construction labourer from Ballari district, it has been all of the above and much more.

Financial stability

“I worry less about pursuing the sport now because I think I might just be able to make a life out of playing kho kho,” the 19-year-old told DH, who is an integral part of the Rajasthan Warriors team.

Taseen -- the second of the three children to parents M Karamathi, a coolie, and Rashida Banu, a home-maker from Harapanahalli -- is the only one studying and playing sport in the family.

“My elder sister is married. My younger brother, who is 17, had to quit school after finishing 9th grade to support our family financially. He joined my father as a labourer. Given the condition of my family, only one of us could study and chase our dreams. And he chose to sacrifice his education for me,” explained Taseen, who grew-up in a makeshift house.

The “all-rounder” began playing the sport after joining DYES hostel in 2018 under coach Ramalingappa J. Apart from being a part of the State team that won bronze at the Khelo India Games in Assam, things changed for the better for Taseen when Karnataka finished third in the senior nationals held in Madhya Pradesh this year.

Around 140 players were selected across all State teams by the Kho Kho Federation of India for a month-long camp in Delhi before diving them into Grade A, B and C, They were further split among six UKK franchises. Taseen is one among seven players from Karnataka taking part in the tournament.

“This is the first season and we are all just excited to represent our sport on a bigger stage. I’m grateful for the opportunity and hope kho kho becomes more famous,” he said.

Whether Taseen’s tryst with the sport will alter his life for the better or not, only time will tell. But, for now, a family can tune in to watch their son play kho kho on TV and feel a sense of pride.