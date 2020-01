BCCI announces Annual Players list; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in A+ grade

BCCI has announced Annual Player Contracts for Senior Men's team for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

According to the list, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah are in Grade A+; R Ashwin, R Jadeja, B Kumar, Mohd Shami, C Pujara, KL Rahul, A Rahane, S Dhawan, I Sharma, K Yadav, R Pant are in Grade A.

Players in the Grade C include Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal in Grade B; Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar.

MS Dhoni is not in BCCI's 2020 annual players list.