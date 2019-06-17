Bhuvneshwar ruled out of next 2-3 games: Kohli

Unbeaten India may be on a high after vanquishing arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs by DLS Method in their World Cup group encounter here on Sunday but injuries to key players is giving the team management a headache.

After Shikhar Dhawan was diagnosed with a hairline fracture on his left thumb during India’s win over Australia on June 9 and had been ruled out then for at least 12 days, lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar joined the treatment ward on Sunday and looks out for the next 2-3 games.

The right-armer, a vital cog in skipper Virat Kohli’s scheme of things, left the field during India’s emphatic win over Pakistan after bowling just 2.4 overs. Based on Kohli’s assessment post-match, it looks like Bhuvneshwar has tightness in his left hamstring.

Kohli, speaking to the host broadcaster after the win, confirmed the injury took place after Bhuvneshwar stretched his hamstring during follow through. "Bhuvi's case looks like a niggle, a case of slipping on the footmarks. It doesn't look too serious at the moment and looks like he could recover in a couple of games from now, maximum of three games," Kohli said at the presentation ceremony in Manchester.

"He is going to be an important factor for us so hopefully he can recover in time. But we have (Mohammed) Shami with us and it shouldn't be much of a worry. Even Bhuvi doesn't think his niggle is too bad and that time would heal it.”

The only good news is both Bhuvneshwar and Dhawan have time to recover as India play their next game only on Saturday (June 22) against Afghanistan. As per a message sent from the team’s media manager, the Indians will take a two-day break before heading off to Southampton for their next match.

While Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar may not be missed against Afghanistan, the matches that follow — against West Indies (June 27) and the blockbuster one against England (June 30) — is where their absence could prove crucial.

Rishabh Pant is already there in England as a cover for Dhawan in case the opener fails to recover in time.