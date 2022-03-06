Bindra supports IOC decision to ban Russian athletes

Staying physically healthy in sporting terms, more often than not, means keeping an athlete injury-free.

In India, most budding sportspersons grow up with minimum knowledge with respect to injuries - that includes detection, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation. Add to that the financial constraints attached to it, careers have ended prematurely.

The Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT), in collaboration with Healthium Medtach and several orthopedic doctors, inaugurated the ‘Sport of Life’ initiative here on Friday with an aim to provide free arthroscopy surgeries for injured athletes from economically weaker backgrounds.

“The initiative aims to help sportspeople at the grassroot level across India with treatment and rehabilitation facilities at their home locations so that they can continue to play even after an injury. Within a year, we hope to provide holistic support free of cost to 100 sportspersons in need between the age group of 12-30,” said Bindra.

Any athlete who has played at the distinct level or higher can avail this facility. “Our team will be writing to all the various federations and State associations right down to the district level to make aware that this facility and resource is available,” he added.

IOC's decision right

Bindra, the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal, also said that he supports the decision made by the IOC and various international sporting federations about barring Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in world events.

“Though sport has tried to remain apolitical historically, these are unique times we are living in,” said Bindra, who is part of IOC’s Athletes' Commission.

“We need to understand the principal factor of how this decision was taken. When I asked this question to the President of IOC, Thomas Bach, a few days ago, he explained how most athletes from Ukraine too cannot participate because of the prevailing situation in their country. The situation of war has been thrust upon them that they have no control over,” he explained.

