Chanu wins gold at Qatar International

Doha Former world champion weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu notched up the women’s 49kg category gold medal to open India’s account at the 6th Qatar International Cup here on Friday.

The 25-year-old Chanu won the gold with an effort of 194kg in the Olympic qualifying silver level event, the points from which will come in handy when the final rankings for 2020 Tokyo Olympics cut are done.

To qualify for Tokyo, a weightlifter must compete in at least one event in each of the three periods of six months (spread over November 2018 to April 2020), at least six events overall and in at least one gold and another silver level event.

Chanu’s performance on Friday was, however, way below her personal best of 201kg which she lifted during this year’s World Championships. The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist managed to register only one clean lift in both the snatch and clean and jerk categories. She managed to lift 83kg in her second attempt in snatch event but then failed to clear 87kg in her final try. In the clean and jerk section, Chanu lifted 111kg in her first attempt but was unable to heave 115kg and 116kg in her final two.