A tale of unfulfilled promises

Chennai: Come December, KL Rahul will have spent a decade as an international cricketer. It sure is a commendable achievement considering the cut-throat competition in a talent-rich India but the gifted cricketer would be first one to acknowledge that his career has been more about unfulfilled promises than the glorious highs.
Having announced himself with a brilliant century in just his second Test in Sydney in January 2015 following a double flop in his debut game in Melbourne in the Boxing Day Test, the then 22-year-old Rahul appeared destined for bigger things.
Panned for the reckless manner in which he got out in both innings at MCG (he made 3 and 1 and lasted a total of 13 balls), Rahul showed the cricketing world why the Indian selectors fast-tracked him into senior internationals with an innings of high quality at the SCG.
The anxiety and nervousness of MCG was replaced by assuredness and technical superiority at SCG as he overwhelmed a quality Australian bowling attack comprising Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon for a well-crafted 110 off 262 balls after being promoted to his favoured opening slot. He brought along the confidence of a stellar domestic season (2013-14) where he had scored 1033 runs in a triumphant Ranji Trophy campaign for Karnataka, displaying a solid defence, polished technique and that youthful fire.
Opportunities in Test cricket, with not much domestic red-ball experience, are rare to come by and Rahul was determined to make the most of what was presented to him, thanks to the retirement of some Indian greats. He blasted off in supreme fashion, scoring 1428 runs in his opening 21 Tests, scoring four centuries and 10 half-centuries to average 44.63 — decent for an opener.
There was a sequence too where he scored fifties in seven consecutive Tests and although he felt frustrated at not having converted any of those into a big one, he was happy at least at having made notable contributions to the team. He was exactly what many in Karnataka cricket circles kept talking about even before he could make his state senior debut, an exceptionally gifted cricketer cut out for big things.
Things though haven’t necessarily gone to plan for Rahul since the promising start that is mystifying to say the least. Frequent injuries have put a spoke to his rhythm and form. Since the start of 2018, Rahul has featured in 29 Tests but the 32-year-old has been able to muster only 1435 runs with four centuries and as many half-centuries.
Overall too, for a batter who is believed to be astute technically with a game tailor-made for all formats, Rahul averages an ordinary 34.08 in 86 innings. For the 50 Tests he has played in little less than a decade, he has also missed 44 — remarkably high for a quality top-order batter. Every exhilarating century is followed by a run of average returns, leaving even his supporters befuddled.
Most batters would have been banished to the trenches and forced to claw their way back but Rahul not only has managed to stay afloat amongst the elite but was even handed captaincy during the 2022 tour to South Africa where he scored a beautiful 101 in the first Test at Centurion.
It’s possible that such moments of brilliance — Rahul also has scored a ton in England — is what has led to different regimes of selectors still reposing their faith in him. But Rahul could very well be pushing the limits of patience and luck with a bunch of youngsters knocking on the doors — none more so than the dynamic Sarfaraz Khan who is a part of the squad for the two-Test Bangladesh series starting in Chennai on Thursday.
In all probability, Rahul may get the nod ahead of Sarfaraz, largely due to his pedigree and ability to bat up the order if the need arises. With the home series against New Zealand set to follow right after Bangladesh and the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia (away) coming up in November, Rahul really needs to make his bat talk big to stay in the mix. Else those waiting in wings may just overtake him.
Cut-off box - Rohit backs Rahul to come good Indian skipper Rohit Sharma no stranger to struggles empathised with KL Rahul on his ups and downs but hoped the gifted batter is able to finally take his game forward in the upcoming season when India play 10 Tests in a span of four months reports DHNS from Chennai. “There are only a handful of people in world cricket who've had a very smooth ride. I'm talking about since the time when cricket started till now. The handful of cricketers who've had no issues all their life. Everyone has ups and downs” said Rohit.
“I think with KL the kind of quality he has everyone knows about it. I can only talk about since I started captaining the kind of messaging that has been given to him from our side was very simple that we wanted him to play all games. And we want him to bring the best out of him.
“Since his comeback now he's played a great knock - he got a 100 in South Africa. Got an 80 (86) in that first Test match (against England) in Hyderabad and then got injured unfortunately. The guy's got the talent. He's got the game to play — the spin the seamers. Spending so much time in international cricket it's for him also to understand now how he wants to take his career forward.”