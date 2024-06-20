A tale of what could have been

Johnson had the potential to be the best pace export to the Indian team from Karnataka after Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad in the 90s, but he passed away in penury (well almost), falling to his death from the fourth floor balcony of his apartment here. The cops are treating it as a suspected case of suicide while his wife insisted he lost balance and fell while stretching in the balcony. The truth will come out sooner or later but there was no doubt that he led a difficult life for the last few years. Johnson was 52 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.