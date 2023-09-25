A testament to R Ashwin's skills: Sean Abbott on David Warner batting right-handed against India spinner

Warner (53) and Abbott (54) were the two Australian batters who got going before the visitors suffered their fifth ODI loss in a row.

Warner played some audacious strokes batting both left and right-handed. He is known for his innovative strokeplay including reverse hits but he took that to the next level on Sunday when he resorted to bat with a right-hander's stance while facing Ashwin.

The premier India spinner did get the better of Warner eventually but it was not before the 'right-hand' batter swept him for a boundary, much to the amusement of his teammates in the dugout.

"I think that's a testament to Ashwin's skills, to be honest, because I think if Davey's just going to sit there and bat left-handed and Ashwin he's not going to miss his length, too often, and with the ball spinning so much, he's got the one that goes the other way, the straighter one and all the variations that go along with that," said Abbott when asked Warner's unusual methods.