Afghanistan vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Live: Mujeeb strikes in first over, traps Barresi LBW for 100th ODI scalp

6.6 - No run, fired onto the stumps as Ackermann defends.
6.5 - FOUR! Full down leg from Mujeeb and Ackermann helps it along past short fine leg.
6.4 - No run, again Ackermann defends back to Mujeeb.
6.3 - No run, length delivery as Ackermann pushes it back to Mujeeb.
6.2 - 2 runs, Ackermann gets on the back foot and flicks it through midwicket for an easy two.
6.1 - No run, slower from Mujeeb as Ackermann defends.
5.6 - No run, short into O'Dowd who defends.
5.5 - No run, back of length and tighter line from Farooqi and O'Dowd defends.
5.4 - FOUR! Beautiful timing from O'Dowd as there's width on offer again and he punches through the gap at backward point.
5.3 - No run, length delivery outside off and O'Dowd shoulders arms.
5.2 - FOUR! Width on offer and O'Dowd slices it through the gap at cover.
5.1 - No run, length delivery from Farooqi and O'Dowd defends.
4.6 - 1 run, O'Dowd flicks to midwicket to retain strike. Good over for Netherlands as 11 runs come off it.
4.5 - FOUR! Fired down leg by Mujeeb and O'Dowd tucks it past the man at short fine leg.
4.4 - 1 run, Ackermann now gets on the back foot and flicks to deep midwicket.
4.3 - FOUR! Ackermann gets low and then slaps it through cover to find the gap.
4.2 - 1 run, O'Dowd pushes to cover and rushes across for a risky single. The fielder is Rashid Khan who misses with the throw and a direct-hit would've meant trouble. Rashid seems to have injured himself after that throw and now leaves the field with the physio.
4.1 - No run, O'Dowd gets low to sweep again Mujeeb but only finds short fine leg.
3.6 - No run, fired onto the pads and Ackermann defends to midwicket.
3.5 - No run, full outside off and again Ackermann defends.
3.4 - No run, length delivery outside off and Ackermann defends.
3.3 - No run, full again and Ackermann pushes it back to Farooqi.
3.2 - No run, full onto the stumps now as Ackermann defends.
3.1 - FOUR! Short down leg from Farooqi and Ackermann just helps it along to fine leg.
2.6 - No run, quicker delivery from Mujeeb and O'Dowd defends.
2.5 - No run, O'Dowd leans forward and defends.
2.5 - 3 Wides! Mujeeb fires it well down leg and it goes past the keeper as the batter runs two.
2.4 - No run, fuller to O'Dowd who defends.
2.3 - No run, appeals for LBW as Mujeeb fires in the googly but it takes an inside edge.
2.2 - No run, full outside off and O'Dowd defends to cover.
2.1 - 1 run, short into the pads and Ackermann flicks to midwicket.
1.6 - 1 run, Ackermann flicks to mid-on to get off the mark with a quick single.
1.5 - No run, full outside off and Ackermann shoulders arms.
1.4 - 1 run, short into the hips and O'Dowd tucks to fine leg.
1.3 - No run, full outside off and O'Dowd leaves.
1.2 - FOUR! Good timing from O'Dowd as he drives the full delivery straight down the ground to beat the man chasing it down at long-off.
1.1 - No run, full to O'Dowd who flicks towards midwicket.
Pace from the other end as Fazalhaq Farooqi, left-arm fast medium, takes the other new ball.
0.6 - No run, Ackermann leans forward and defends to midwicket.
Colin Ackermann, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
0.5 - WICKET! Barresi lbw b Mujeeb 1 (4)
The googly does the trick for Mujeeb! Barresi is trapped on his back foot as the ball spins in sharply and hits him full on the pads. The umpire doesn't need much convincing and Barresi isn't going to review. That's the 100th ODI wicket for Mujeeb coming in his 73rd game.
0.5 - Wide! Mujeeb fires it wide down leg.
0.4 - 1 run, O'Dowd leans forward and flicks to long-on to get off the mark.
0.3 - 1 run, Barresi gets on the back foot and punches the googly to long-on.
0.2 - No run, another googly as Barresi looks for the reverse sweep but gets hit on the pads.
0.1 - No run, inside edge from Barresi as he looks to defend but doesn't read the googly.
We're done with the national anthems as Max O'Dowd and Wesley Barresi walk out to open the batting. Barresi is coming in to replace Vikramjit today as Netherlands hope for a better start.
Afghanistan will start with spin as Mujeeb Ur Rahman takes the new ball.
Pommie Mbangwa and Shaun Pollock in their assessment of the conditions at Lucknow point out that, it is rather warm, there'll be some comfort from the wind.
Dimensions: Square boundaries - 66 m and 67 m, straight boundary - 76 m.
The Surface: Red and black soil and a little bit of green grass rolled in. They throw the grass cuttings on and then throw a little bit of water. It looks like a good surface, but the advantage could be to bat first.
Later on, it might break up because it's not necessarily held together. However, dew can help you bat.
