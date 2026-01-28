Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

After Bangladesh ouster, Pakistan threatens T20 World Cup boycott

Former Pakistani players oppose PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's views.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 09:52 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupPCBBangaldeshmohsin naqvi

Follow us on :

Follow Us