<p>Following the ouster of Bangladesh from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan has threatened to boycott the tournament in support of Bangladesh. </p><p>PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Interior Minister of Pakistan, said that a final decision on Pakistan's participation in the World Cup will be taken on Friday or next Monday. </p><p>"Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz (Shahbaz) Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday," the PCB chief said. </p>.Participation in T20 WC subject to government's advice: Naqvi tells Pakistan players after team selection.<p>Earlier, Naqvi had said the PCB considered boycotting the tournament, adding that the decision will be taken by the Pakistan government. </p><p>"I will follow the instructions of the government of Pakistan. The Prime Minister is not in Pakistan at the moment. We will give you a final decision when he returns," Naqvi told the media in Lahore. "We are more under the Government of Pakistan than the ICC, so we have to do what the government of Pakistan says."</p><p>He further said, "Look, if the government of Pakistan says that they don't want to play, then they [the ICC] can bring the 22nd team. But this decision has to be taken by the government of Pakistan."</p><p><strong>Former players, administrators urge participation</strong> </p><p>However, several former cricketers and administrators called for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to keep good relations with the International Cricket Council (ICC).</p><p>Former chairman Khalid Mahmood and secretary Arif Ali Abbasi said it was illogical for Pakistan to boycott the tournament and face losses. </p><p>"I can understand Pakistan supporting Bangladesh but what purpose will PCB achieve by not sending its team apart from spoiling relations with the International Cricket Council and member boards," Abbasi, who worked alongside BCCI biggies Jagmohan Dalmia and IS Bindra, said.</p>.After Bangladesh ouster, will Pakistan skip T20 World Cup? Here's what PCB chief Naqvi says.<p>"What about our relations with Sri Lanka? Obviously Sri Lanka will suffer losses if Pakistan doesn't go as all our matches are in Sri Lanka including matches with India," he added. </p><p>Mahmood echoed Abbasi's views, saying Pakistan cricket must be kept as a priority. </p><p>"We have to remember that except for Pakistan no other cricket board supported the Bangladesh demand to move matches from India. I can understand the stance taken by the Bangladesh board but it is also a fact no one supported them in the ICC meeting," Mahmood said.</p><p>"We have issues with India but we are playing all our matches in Sri Lanka," he said questioning the grounds for the boycott calls as Bangladesh themselves were not appealing the decision. </p><p>Former captains Muhammad Hafeez, Inzamam ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf also called for Pakistan to play in the T20 World Cup. </p><p><strong>What if Pakistan pulls out of World Cup</strong></p><p>The ICC has openly threatened sanctions on PCB if it boycotts the tournament.</p><p>According a <em>Cricbuzz </em>report, sanctions include suspension from global and continental tournaments and the withdrawal of NOCs for overseas players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). </p><p>PCB was also informed that they have no grounds for the boycott as they would play all their matches in the venue of their choice -- Sri Lanka's Colombo. </p>