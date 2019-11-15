Agarwal’s run in the sun continues

Right after Mayank Agarwal had carted spinner Taijul Islam for a boundary and raised his bat in celebration upon reaching the 150-run landmark, Virat Kohli gestured two with his fingers from the dressing room. The Indian skipper wanted his in-form ward to carry on and get a double ton. The Bengaluru opener answered his captain’s call in exemplary fashion to put India in a totally dominant position in the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Friday.

In sizzling form since the start of the South Africa tour, the 28-year-old cracked a brilliant 243

(330b, 28x4, 8x6) as India, despite suffering a minor top-order wobble in the morning session, went on to post a mammoth 493/6 in 114 overs at stumps on day two and take a massive 343-run lead at the Holkar Stadium. With Ravindra Jadeja, batting on 60 (76b, 6x4, 2x6) and in T20 mode, and India looking for quick runs, Bangladesh could be in for a leather hunting on Saturday morning.

Agarwal, after seeing his overnight partner Cheteshwar Pujara (54, 72b, 9x4) and skipper Virat Kohli perish in quick succession in the opening hour, was cautious to begin with. He gave the impressive Abu Jayed, who dismissed both Pujara and Kohli in a fine morning spell, and Ebadat Hossain the respect they deserved.

The moment spinners Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Hasan came into the attack, Agarwal’s mood completely changed. During the early phase of his innings, he banked on his strengths, employing the cover drives and shots down the wicket. As his confidence grew and the spinners struggled for consistency, Agarwal started using his feet, taking the aerial route quite often to leave the near 13,500-crowd screaming in delight.

It was classic Agarwal batting on display — a perfect mix of aggression and defence that brutalised a largely ordinary bowling attack. Agarwal’s shot selection was also top notch. It’s easy for a batsman to get carried away against a pedestrian bowling attack, especially the spinners who lacked any sort of venom and kept straying in their trajectory. But Agarwal was concentration personified. He exactly knew when Mehidy and Taijul would err, mercilessly punishing those deliveries and during that onslaught, he unleashed some sizzling shots to demolish even the good balls. Inexperienced Bangladesh didn’t have any answers to contain the run flow.

Agarwal found a good ally in Ajinkya Rahane, the Mumbaikar scoring a fine 86 (172b, 9x4). Rahane arrived when India were in a spot of bother at 119/3 — the only time the hosts seemed under the pump — but the right-hander eased off the pressure with some calculative risk-taking.

While Agarwal’s batting was largely loaded with power, Rahane’s innings was full of grace and timing, typical of many batsmen who hail from his part of India. Drives down the ground and through the covers, glances to third man region and pull shots, Rahane forged a superb 190-run alliance with Agarwal to take the game away from the visitors. Rahane, solid all day, missed out on a 12th Test century with a rare poor shot. Jayed bowled short and wide and Rahane’s eyes lit up, cutting it uppishly and straight into the hands of Taijul in the deep.

Bangladesh hoped Rahane’s dismissal would give them some respite but India showed why they are the numero uno team in the world in this format. Ravindra Jadeja, yet again promoted ahead of wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, teed off from the onset and with Agarwal too at the other blasting everything in his sight, runs came in a torrent. And when Agarwal and Saha perished, Umesh Yadav joined in the festivities, slamming an unbeaten 25 off 10 balls. In all India amassed 407 in 88 overs on the day, showing their all-round dominance.