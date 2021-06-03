Russell says 'bubble' stays took toll on mental health

Andre Russell says 'bubble' stays took toll on mental health

Russell played for Kolkata Knight Riders in this season's Indian Premier League

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 03 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 17:12 ist
Russell said even though players were now somewhat used to staying in bubbles on tours, it was still challenging. Credit: AFP Photo

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell said staying in bio-secure 'bubbles' during tours and competitions due to concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic had taken a toll on his mental health.

Russell played for Kolkata Knight Riders in this season's Indian Premier League, which was held in a biosecure bubble before being suspended on May 4 after players and staff on multiple teams contracted Covid-19.

Read more: Why tennis stars can't quit the Covid-19 bio-bubble

With the lucrative Twenty20 tournament set to resume in September, the 33-year-old will play with the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in Abu Dhabi this month after being paused in March in Pakistan.

"I think it's taking a toll on myself," Russell told Geo News. "I can't talk for any other player or coaches or anyone that goes through this whole quarantine stuff.

"But it's definitely taken a toll on me mentally because from bubble to bubble, in a room locked in, you can't go out for a walk, you can't go certain places, you can't socialise, it's different."

Russell said even though players were now somewhat used to staying in bubbles on tours, it was still challenging to experience it each time.

"But at the end of the day, I'm not being ungrateful, I'm grateful that we're still playing, we're still doing our job," he added. "So it's tough for us." 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andre Russell
Cricket
sports
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 