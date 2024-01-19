Arshdeep keen to improve his batting

“This match will also be the same. To perform as per our roles. From here, all of us will go to play the IPL and contribute to their franchises playing in the same positions. I haven’t thought too far about the World Cup. Whoever gets a chance, the aim is to do well and give their best for the team,” he said at the press conference on Tuesday ahead of India’s third T20I against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here.