Arshdeep keen to improve his batting

Bengaluru: Arshdeep Singh is clear about the role the Indian team expects of him. More so, the pacer is well aware of his own expectations and is focussed on the now without thinking too much about making it to the T20 World Cup squad that is a good four months away.
“Our roles are defined as a team. I want to play well and do well to get good results for the team,” he said when asked about the importance of playing India’s last T20I before the WC.
“This match will also be the same. To perform as per our roles. From here, all of us will go to play the IPL and contribute to their franchises playing in the same positions. I haven’t thought too far about the World Cup. Whoever gets a chance, the aim is to do well and give their best for the team,” he said at the press conference on Tuesday ahead of India’s third T20I against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here.
In the 44 Twenty20 Internationals Arshdeep has played so far for India, the 24-year-old has claimed 62 wickets with an average of 20.87 at an economy rate of 8.64. While the youngster spends enough time on honing his bowling skillset, it’s his batting that he is determined to improve, insisted Arshdeep.
Playing for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka a few days ago in Hubballi, he was seen enjoying hitting a few maximums in his 34-ball 36 in the second innings after claiming 3/92 in the first.
“I have been working regularly on my batting. Last game (in Indore) I was batting at no. 10, according to the scoresheet, and I was not very happy. I thought I’d be batting at no. 9 and had a chat with the batting coach.
“I’m always looking at ways to contribute, be it a boundary or running for a single, which is a bonus. To be able to hit a boundary or a six at crunch situations is the reason for me to work hard on my batting,” explained Arshdeep.
Terming the last 12-months of his cricketing journey ‘a mixed bag’, he was the next few to be more consistent.
“I want to lower the ups and downs a bit to make my performances more neutral,” he said.