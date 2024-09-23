As County cricket suffers, Lancashire CEO terms BCCI's domestic diktat 'fantastic prioritising'

"More prize money would help and I think we need to find a way of paying four or five players a lot more money. Instead of GBP 80,000-90,000 being the top domestic salary, we need to find a way of paying GBP 200k … and saying part of that deal is that you don’t play franchise cricket."

Gidney called for a cap on franchise participation to protect first-class cricket but made it clear that he is not against players earning good money from playing in the T20 leagues. The cap on aa number of T20 leagues that a particular professional plyer

"They have a career – I'm not begrudging their ability to earn money – but the balance has tipped … When the bottom rung of the Hundred is what a rookie would earn in the championship – who among us would turn down earning more money for less work?" Earlier this year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had asked all centrally-contracted India players to turn up for matches in domestic cricket and warned that non-participation could lead to severe implications.