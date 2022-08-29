As India beats Pakistan, netizens hail 'Pandya Supremacy'

Rohit Sharma and his 'men in blue' started off the 2022 T20 Asia Cup on a brilliant note after beating Pakistan in their thrilling tournament opener on Sunday,

The star of the day for India, however, was all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who displayed some brilliant cricket — both with bat and ball.

Emotions run high whenever India and Pakistan clash in a cricket match and many a player has buckled under the pressure that accompanies these contests between the arch-rivals. Pandya though appeared cut from a different cloth as he defied the mounting pressure in the closing stages of India's nervy chase and secured victory with a nonchalant six with two balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya's talent was never in doubt and the India all-rounder has now combined a calm mind with an uncluttered approach to emerge as a serious match-winner as he demonstrated in Sunday's Asia Cup thriller against Pakistan.

The same calmness was evident in his muted celebration when he just did a fist bump with batting partner Dinesh Karthik, who bowed before Pandya.

Pandya's 3-25 with the ball and 33 not out off 17 deliveries made him an obvious choice for the man-of-the-match award.

As Pandya made a 'kingsize comeback' following a back injury that sidelined the 28-year-old for over a year, the internet reacted by sharing hilarious memes praising the all-rounder from Surat. Here are some of them:

Need new haters, old ones have become fans. Hardik Pandya Supremacy. Generational player. pic.twitter.com/nhX67xgVUc — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 28, 2022

Hardik Pandya at every difficult situation ☝🏻#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/hIsUq8M0nl — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 28, 2022

Hardik Pandya carrying responsibilities today pic.twitter.com/kk8CRBdAmK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 28, 2022

Pandya got himself permission for atleast 5 more Koffee with Karan episodes. — Viraj Sheth (@viraj_sheth) August 28, 2022

