As India beats Pakistan, netizens hail 'Pandya Supremacy'

The India all-rounder combined a calm mind with an uncluttered approach to now emerge as a serious match-winner

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2022, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 22:02 ist

Rohit Sharma and his 'men in blue' started off the 2022 T20 Asia Cup on a brilliant note after beating Pakistan in their thrilling tournament opener on Sunday,

The star of the day for India, however, was all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who displayed some brilliant cricket — both with bat and ball.

Emotions run high whenever India and Pakistan clash in a cricket match and many a player has buckled under the pressure that accompanies these contests between the arch-rivals. Pandya though appeared cut from a different cloth as he defied the mounting pressure in the closing stages of India's nervy chase and secured victory with a nonchalant six with two balls to spare.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's king-size comeback against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Hardik Pandya's talent was never in doubt and the India all-rounder has now combined a calm mind with an uncluttered approach to emerge as a serious match-winner as he demonstrated in Sunday's Asia Cup thriller against Pakistan.

The same calmness was evident in his muted celebration when he just did a fist bump with batting partner Dinesh Karthik, who bowed before Pandya.

Pandya's 3-25 with the ball and 33 not out off 17 deliveries made him an obvious choice for the man-of-the-match award.

As Pandya made a 'kingsize comeback' following a back injury that sidelined the 28-year-old for over a year, the internet reacted by sharing hilarious memes praising the all-rounder from Surat. Here are some of them: 

Also Read: Comeback is greater than setback: Hardik Pandya after match-winning knock against Pakistan

(With Agency inputs)

