Ashwin 'envious' of inspirational Jadeja

“I think he is quite an inspirational story as far as I am concerned. Jadeja made his Test debut just after me (11 months). I saw how he used to bat. Then I was batting ahead of him at one stage and then he batted. He has actually walked in at No. 5 for us several times. Many of these occasions over the last 3 or 4 years, when he has walked in to bat, I felt so good in the dressing room. You feel so calm and composed when he is batting,” said Ashwin of Jadeja at the post-match press conference on Sunday.