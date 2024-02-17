Ashwin withdraws from 3rd Test: What ICC rules say about substitute fielder

It is anticipated that Ashwin will also be unavailable for the upcoming 4th and 5th Tests against England.

What ICC rules say about substitute fielder

India, without Ashwin in the Rajkot Test, will play with 10 players and four specialist bowlers. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), responsible for the Laws of the game, permits umpires to approve a substitute fielder if a player is injured or falls ill during the match, according to rule No. 24.1.1.2. A substitute fielder can be allowed for a 'wholly acceptable reason', but they cannot bowl or act as a captain unless they are a wicket-keeper with the umpires' consent. Since Ashwin's departure was not due to injury or illness during the game, India can only have a substitute fielder in Rajkot with the agreement of opposing captain Ben Stokes.

Can Ashwin be replaced with some-all rounder in the XI

No. According to the match regulations, a full substitution for a player is exclusively permitted if they are deemed ineligible for the match due to a concussion injury sustained on the field. Even if Ashwin were sidelined due to a different injury, India would not have the authority to select a replacement. The privilege of both batting and bowling is reserved only for concussion substitutes.

Nevertheless, in the event that India formally appeals to England and Stokes grants approval, there exists a slight possibility of Ashwin being substituted by either Washington Sundar or Axar Patel. Both are capable of contributing both as bowlers and batsmen in the second innings.

Who will replace Ashwin?

Should Ashwin be unavailable for the 4th Test, India has the option to include all-rounder Washington Sundar as a direct replacement. Additionally, spin-bowling alternatives outside the Test squad include Jayant Yadav, Jalaj Saxena, and Pulkit Narang.

The remaining two Tests of the five-game series against England are scheduled to take place in Ranchi from Feb 25-29 and Dharamsala from March 7-11.