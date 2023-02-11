Ashwin's fifer powers India to innings win against Aus

Ashwin's 5-wicket haul powers India to innings win against Aus in 1st Test

India currently lead the 4-Test series 1-0, with the second Test set to start on February 17 at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2023, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 14:35 ist
Ravichandran Ashwin. Credit: AFP Photo

India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs, to win the first Test, at Nagpur's VCA Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors were bowled out for just 91 runs in the second innings, credit to a fifer from spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, while pacer Mohammed Shami picked 2 to his name.

Steve Smith was the top-scorer for the Aussies, with his 25* off 51 balls.

India currently lead the 4-Test series 1-0, with the second Test set to start on February 17 at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.  

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's Brewing

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Whackyverse | Hug de India

Whackyverse | Hug de India

Messi, Mbappe, Benzema fight for FIFA Best Player award

Messi, Mbappe, Benzema fight for FIFA Best Player award

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Whales washed up in Cyprus likely linked to quakes

Whales washed up in Cyprus likely linked to quakes

DH Toon: Hay! No cow hugs on Valentine's Day?

DH Toon: Hay! No cow hugs on Valentine's Day?

 