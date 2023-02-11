Ashwin's 5-wicket haul powers India to innings win against Aus in 1st Test

India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs, to win the first Test, at Nagpur's VCA Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors were bowled out for just 91 runs in the second innings, credit to a fifer from spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, while pacer Mohammed Shami picked 2 to his name.

Steve Smith was the top-scorer for the Aussies, with his 25* off 51 balls.

India currently lead the 4-Test series 1-0, with the second Test set to start on February 17 at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

More to follow...