Australia restrict India to 240 runs in World Cup final

Team India scored 240 runs against Australia in the Cricket World Cup final held on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Men in Blue, who remained unbeatable throughout the tournament, looked rather vulnerable in the finals.

Indian batters failed to deliver much as the Kangaroos dominated with the ball.

KL Rahul was the top scorer for India with 66 runs. India's star batsman Virat Kohli made a gritty 54 from 63 deliveries.

While skipper Rohit Sharma tried to get the team to a flying start, he could manage to score 47.

Now, it remains to be seen how India's bowling attack goes against the Aussies.