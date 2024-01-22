Australia's Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies test

Melbourne: Australia opener Usman Khawaja will return to training on Tuesday after being cleared to play the second test against West Indies in Brisbane this week.

The 37-year-old batsman retired hurt last Friday in the final few overs of Australia's thumping 10-wicket victory in the first test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

"Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second test match against the West Indies in Brisbane," the team said in a statement on Monday. "Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow."