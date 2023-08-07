Batters need to take more responsibility: Hardik Pandya

'With the current combination we have we will have to trust our top seven batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance, but at the same time, batters need to take more responsibility.' Tilak Varma has looked at ease, playing in his debut series as he scored the bulk of the runs for India.

'The way he has been batting, that is something we are looking at. A left-hander at No. 4 gives us a right-left combination throughout. The youngsters are coming with confidence and fearlessness.'

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell was delighted with the win.