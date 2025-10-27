Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

BCCI confirms Shreyas Iyer is medically stable, Indian ODI vice-captain in ICU after suffering internal bleeding

BCCI media team confirmed that Iyer has a laceration injury to the spleen and that the Indian ODI vice-captain is medically stable, and recovering well.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 05:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 05:59 IST
sportsSports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketIndia vs AustraliaHospitalShreyas IyerInjuryICU

Follow us on :

Follow Us