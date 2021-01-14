Notice issued to newly-elected BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

BCCI Ethics Officer issues notice to Rajeev Shukla on 'conflict of interest' complaint

BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain has given Shukla and the BCCI two weeks' time to file their response in the matter

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 14 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 22:04 ist
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla. Credit: DH File Photo

 BCCI Ethics officer D K Jain on Thursday sent out a notice to newly-elected vice president of the board, Rajeev Shukla after a "conflict of interest" complaint was made against the veteran cricket administrator.

Jain has given Shukla and the BCCI two weeks' time to file their response in the matter.

"A complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (for short "the BCCI") from Mr Sanjeev Gupta, under rule 39 (2) (b) of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as a conflict of interest against Mr Rajeev Shukla," Jain wrote in the order, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

On January 8, Sanjeev Gupta, former life-member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association had filed a complaint against Shukla, alleging conflict of interest.

Gupta wrote that Shukla, being a director at the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and also an office-bearer at its parent body BCCI, amounted to a conflict of interest.

"Before proceeding further on the Complaint, I deem it necessary to ascertain the stand of the BCCI and the person complained against – Mr Rajeev Shukla on the said complaint," the Ethics Officer wrote.

"Accordingly, the BCCI and Mr Rajeev Shukla are called up to file their written responses to the Complaint within a period of two weeks from today, before the Ethics Officer, BCCI. Further orders in the matter shall be passed thereafter," Jain further wrote in the order.

According to the BCCI constitution, no person can hold multiple posts at the same time.

Shukla, also a seasoned politician, was not available for comment.

Shukla was unanimously elected as the BCCI vice president at its AGM on December 24, 2020. He is also a former IPL chairman

BCCI
Cricket
Rajeev Shukla

