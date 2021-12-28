BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tests Covid positive, hospitalised

Sourav Ganguly tests positive for Covid, hospitalised

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 28 2021, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 10:23 ist
Sourav Ganguly. Credit: IANS File Photo

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, the cricket board sources said on Tuesday.

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for Covid early this year. 

Sourav Ganguly
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
sports
BCCI
Cricket

