BCCI scores self-goal over reserve day

Granted, India have only had three practice sessions since coming to Sri Lanka, but these conditions are not easy on the body: the heat when it’s there is humbling and the perpetual humidity is exhausting. Injuries sustained due to heat can take players months to recover.

That, worryingly enough, is why Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of Sunday’s contest at the last minute with a back spasm. The Mumbaikar was only a few weeks ago cleared by the National Cricket Academy after his back surgery a few months ago. He is said to have picked up the ‘niggle’ during a pre-match ‘nets’ session.