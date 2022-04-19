BCCI units run as 'private clubs' as nepotism reigns supreme

While political dynasties and nepotism have been widely criticised lately, the country's decision-makers in cricket appear to be limited to a select few, who are primarily the kin of politicians and former members of the BCCI.

According to a report in The Indian Express, among the BCCI's 38 current full members, over a third of those in top positions are sons or relatives of former officials and well-known political leaders. The current number is the highest in the board's history, the report said.

The issue was flagged by the SC-appointed RM Lodha Committee in 2016 stating that, "In some states, all members are from a few families or a single family, thereby perpetuating the control over cricket in the hands of a few.”

Also Read: BCCI announces release of Request for Proposal for staging closing ceremony of IPL 2022

The report said that the committee had set an age cap of 70 years and a three-year cooling-off period after completion of a six-year term for administrators but it allowed them to hand over control to their sons.

Although appointments to these posts are supposed to be done through elections, the administrators have high influence on the board and the polls are just on paper, the publication said.

"Most units were run like private clubs, it was tough for any outsiders to get in," a veteran BCCI member said.

Below is a list of some of the top members of the BCCI:

- BCCI secretary Jay Shah: He is the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

- BCCI president Sourav Ganguly: His brother Snehasish Ganguly is Honorary Secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal and his uncle Debasish Ganguly is the treasurer.

- BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal: His brother is Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

- Gwalior Division Cricket Association vice-president Mahanaaryaman Scindia: He is the son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the former president of MP Cricket Association.

- Saurashtra Cricket Association president (SCA) Jaydev Shah: He is the son of former SCA and BCCI Secretary Niranjan Shah.

- Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley: He is the son of the late Arun Jaitley, former DDCA president and IPL Governing Council member.

- Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) secretary Mahim Verma: He is the son of PC Verma, former CAU secretary.

Check out DH's latest videos: