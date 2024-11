BGT: Siraj removes Smith as Australia goes into lunch at 104 for five on Day 4

Chasing a near impossible target of 534, Australia, who resumed on 12 for three, were reduced to 17 for 4 when Khawaja's mistimed pull off Mohammed Siraj (3/34 in 10 overs) was well taken by IPL's Rs 27 cr man Rishabh Pant running backwards.