Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20 World Cup

The announcement came hours after South Africa lost their three-match test series in England

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 12 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 22:43 ist
 South Africa coach Mark Boucher will leave his post after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo

 South Africa coach Mark Boucher will leave his post after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year to pursue "other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives", officials said on Monday.

Also Read — India announces squad for T20 World Cup, Australia and South Africa T20Is

Former wicketkeeper Boucher, who played 147 tests for South Africa, has been in the role since December 2019 and had been contracted until the end of the 2023 50-over World Cup in October next year. 

Sports News
Cricket
South Africa
T20 Word Cup

