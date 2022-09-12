Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20 World Cup

South Africa coach Mark Boucher will leave his post after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year to pursue "other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives", officials said on Monday.

The announcement came hours after South Africa lost their three-match test series in England.

Former wicketkeeper Boucher, who played 147 tests for South Africa, has been in the role since December 2019 and had been contracted until the end of the 2023 50-over World Cup in October next year.