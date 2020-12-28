Boxing Day Test: Australia lead India by two runs at the end of Day 3 with four wickets in hand

Australia lead India by two runs at the end of the third day of the second Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Australia collapsed to 99 for the loss of six wickets at one stage, but Cameron Green and Pat Cummins stitched a valuable unbroken partnership of 34 runs. India, even though a bowler short, ended the day on a high note and have the upper hand in the till now.

After losing openers Mathew Wade and Joe Burns, Aussie skipper Tim Paine was caught behind by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery.

Denied a wicket at first by the on-field umpire, skipper Rahane opted to review the decision and the third umpire deemed Paine to be caught behind after spikes on the Snickometer showed that the ball nicked Paine's bat.

Steve Smith was once again dismissed cheaply for eight runs, this time by Jasprit Bumrah, as the lean patch of the ICC No.1 Test batsman in this series continues.

Earlier, India fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after suffering a calf muscle injury during the third day of the second Test against Australia here on Monday and has been taken for scans.

Umesh, 33, was in the middle of a fine spell when he experienced pain in his left leg and called for immediate medical attention. He later limped back to the dressing room.

