Dwayne Bravo retires from all forms of cricket, joins KKR as mentor

"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it’s been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 at every step." "As much as I’d love to continue this relationship, it’s time to face reality." Bravo had stepped away from international cricket in 2021 while concluding his IPL career last year. He has since dabbled with coaching, working with the Chennai Super Kings and the Afghanistan men's team.