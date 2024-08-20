Breaking Yuvraj's T20I record, Samoa's Visser smashes 39 in an over against Vanuatu

Darius Visser hit 39 runs in a single over to set a men's Twenty20 International record and help Samoa to a 10-run victory over Vanuatu in a 2026 World Cup regional qualifier on Tuesday.

Visser, who scored 132 off 62 balls, was on 46 when Vanuatu's Nalin Nipiko stepped up to bowl the 15th over, in which the Samoa batter cleared the ropes on six occasions and faced three no balls.

Nipiko bowled a dot ball for the fifth delivery of the over but followed it up with two no balls, with 28-year-old Visser hitting the second of them for a six.