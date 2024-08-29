Buchanan wants Jay Shah-led ICC to take ‘good decisions’ for cricket’s long-term future

'The game is built on Test cricket. That's the true fabric of the game. For the ICC to make some good decisions, they have to be very, very mindful of how many leagues they approve and sanction, which means by doing that, it will limit the number of leagues that players are drawn to, for a start', said former Australia head coach John Buchanan.