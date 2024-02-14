Bumrah poised to unleash reverse swing magic in Rajkot: Zaheer Khan

New Delhi: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan feels the Rajkot pitch will be similar to the ones in Hyderabad and Vizag, bringing reverse swing into play once again.

Jasprit Bumrah put up a reverse swing masterclass in Vizag for a match haul of nine wickets as India levelled the series.

"I hope the pitch is on similar lines to the one in Hyderabad and Vizag," Zaheer told JioCinema.

"On that kind of a surface, we should be able to see a good contest between bat and ball for the first two days and spin comes into play on the third day. You’ll see some reverse swing as well. And on the fourth and fifth days, you’ll have the spinners dominating," said Bumrah, and added, "If that is the pattern, it will make for a nice viewing experience for all the spectators and the fans will enjoy.

Former England batter Owais Shah could not agree more. "The big match-up will be between Jasprit Bumrah and England’s middle-order. That’s because Bumrah will be able to generate reverse swing in Rajkot," Owais said.