Can India still make it to Asia Cup final?

Fans from both countries anticipate a third meeting in next week's final, Pakistani cricketer Rizwan said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 15:29 ist
Indian players. Credit: IANS Photo

India lost Sunday’s nail-biting Asia Cup match against Pakistan. But still, the arch-rivals can face each other in the final match scheduled for September 11.

Besides the results of remaining matches, Net Run Rate (NRR) will play a crucial role in deciding the finalists, as per Hindustan Times report

India will compete against Sri Lanka on September 6 and Afghanistan on September 8.  Afghanistan will be eliminated from the tournament if India wins both matches. Along with this, if Pakistan beat Sri Lanka, then the latter will have to return home. But if Sri Lanka wins against Pakistan, then it all comes down to the run rate. 

India should win the next two games with big margins in order to qualify for the finals. Currently India’s NRR is -0.126 while Sri Lanka and Pakistan stand at +0.589 and +0.126 NRR respectively. 

"Fans from both countries anticipate the third meeting in next week's final. We have jokingly said among ourselves that it's a best of three-match series (between India and Pakistan)," said Pakistani cricketer Rizwan.

 

Asia Cup
Cricket
Sports News
Team India

